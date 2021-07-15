🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with five new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 829.

The county’s total cases is now at 32,185 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,616 cases and 483 deaths; Monroe County has 14,882 cases and 322 deaths.

The Department of Health Thursday confirmed there were 425 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,215,352.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 2 –July 8, stood at 1.2%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, July 14:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 61.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated and the state ranks 20th among all 50 states for second doses administered by percentage of population.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,374,872 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, July 15.

• 5,584,718 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 11,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 245 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 48 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, there were 10 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,782 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 164,026 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,832,207 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,112 of total cases have been among health care workers.