WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police arrested a woman after allegedly finding her child wandering the halls of Motel 6 and a toddler sitting on marijuana that covered a bed.

Katherine Wiegopolski, 41, of Mark Drive, Hanover Township, was found inside a motel room where police say a toddler was on a bed covered with marijuana Tuesday, according to court records.

Police allege Wiegopolski had consumed several drinks and taken Xanax before one of her children was found wandering the motel halls.

Wiegopolski was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Police in court records say Wiegopolski threatened to put a bullet in an officer’s head.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to Motel 6 on Schechter Drive just before 7 p.m. for a child, younger than 6-years-old, wandering the halls without adult supervision. A motel clerk believed the child belonged to a woman, identified as Wiegopolski, who had checked in about one hour prior to police responding to the motel.

Officers repeatedly banged on the room’s door until they heard a woman’s voice say, “Hang on.”

Once Wiegopolski opened the door, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana and noticed a toddler sitting on a marijuana covered bed with a ripped open sandwich bag filled with pot, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say it appeared the toddler ripped open the marijuana bag.

Wiegopolski claimed the marijuana belonged to her son and attempted to pick up the pot despite being told by officers she was tampering with evidence, the complaint says.

Police allege Wiegopolski caused a scene by shouting resulting in other motel guests to exit their rooms. Once she was in custody and placed in a holding cell at township police headquarters, she threatened an officer saying, “Wait till I see you in the street. I’ll put a bullet in your (expletive) head,” according to the complaint.

Police learned Wiegopolski has a concealed weapon’s permit.