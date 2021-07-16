🔊 Listen to this

Employees from Community Bank, located on North Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre, are seen volunteering at the most recent distribution of meals through Fork Over Love, which was held at their bank branch on Thursday. Fork Over Love is a local nonprofit aimed at helping both local people and local restaurants, by paying local restaurants for meals, and then distributing those meals for free, no-questions-asked to anyone who shows up for the event. For information on upcoming distributions, visit https://forkoverlove.org/events.