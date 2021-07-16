🔊 Listen to this

A look at the large crowd that gathered at the event.

WILKES-BARRE — Music and good vibes took over downtown Wilkes-Barre for the third time this summer, as Sunsets on South Main’s third pop-up happy hour descended upon Midtown Village on Thursday afternoon.

Featuring funky, groovy music from locally-based soul and R&B group The TRIBE, Thursday’s event marks the third Sunsets on South Main, a monthly event going on throughout this summer.

Sunsets on South Main is organized by the Diamond City Partnership, during which folks are invited to come hang out, groove to the music and enjoy some drinks from Susquehanna Brewing Company and some adults-only ice cream from Boozy B’s.

The Times Leader spoke with Alan K. Stout and Ted Wampole, Luzerne County’s incoming and outgoing tourism bureau directors, respectively, about how important events like these are to the local community.

“I love anything that brings people here to downtown Wilkes-Barre,” Stout said while the band jammed out in the background. “You get to get down here on a weeknight when everything is still open; you can socialize with your friends and have a drink, and get something to eat here or at one of the restaurants and shops.

“I’ve always been a fan of the downtown,” Stout went on, remembering coming “to town” with his grandmother. “It’s always been a special place to me.”

Wampole echoed Stout’s comments, saying that it is great to bring people right into the heart of downtown. He said he hopes events like Sunsets on South Main inspire other groups to hold similar events more consistently.

“I think we see a lot of spaces like (Midtown Village), not just in Wilkes-Barre but in the county, that can be used more like this,” Wampole said. “I think if we can convince more groups to do this, it’s the right thing for the community.”

If you’ve missed the previous Sunsets on South Main events, there are still two more chances to come downtown and get in on the fun.

On Aug. 19, rock band Stealing Neil takes over the show; then, on Sept. 16, Bret Alexander and Friends bring along Ellie Rose & the Husty Bros. for one last pop-up happy hour.

Both events will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. on their respective nights.