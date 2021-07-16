🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A local manufacturer who was sued last month by the U.S. Department of Labor for alleged wrongful termination of a perceived whistleblower filed a response last week, outright denying the department’s claims.

Midvale Paper Box Company, in a response to the department’s suit, goes as far as saying that the employee in question wasn’t terminated at all; they say she abandoned her job and “voluntarily quit.”

The suit against the Plains Township-based manufacturer and its owner David Frank was filed in federal court last month, with regards to the incidents that led up to the alleged firing of then-employee Martha Accamondo in 2017.

According to the suit, Accamondo had been denied protective equipment while using a shredder and baler machine, despite requests for gloves. The suit claims she injured her hand. An employee, other than Accamondo, made a report to OSHA, leading to $200,000 in fines against the company.

The Department of Labor claims in the suit that Accamondo was forced out of the company under the belief that she was the one who made the OSHA complaints. The suit specifically says that plant supervisor Vincent Dellaperuto had told her to leave for the day.

Accamondo asked Dellaperuto for a pair of gloves multiple times, the suit says, to which Dellaperuto allegedly responded “Door number one, door number two or door number three,” which the suit explains he admitted during an interview was a phrase he used when an employee should go home.

Accamondo left for the day and called OSHA. She went back the next day to learn she’d been fired, with Dellaperuto apparently alleging “she had abandoned her job, had performance issues and could not get along with coworkers.”

But in a response filed last week, the plant flatly denies the claims.

“Midvale did not terminate Ms. Accamondo — she refused to perform her assigned work, abandoned her job and voluntarily quit on Oct. 26, 2017,” the response, filed through attorney Michael Rosenthal, says. “She did not make a request for gloves on the day she quit and was not refused gloves during her employment. Moreover, at the time she quit, Defendants did not have any suspicions about whether she filed a complaint with OSHA.”

In a comment submitted to the Times Leader Thursday, the plant accuses the Department of Labor of “government overreach.”

Their comment in full:

“OSHA needs to do a better job of screening these employee complaints. In our case, OSHA seems to have ignored the facts. As we stated in our Answer to the Complaint, the employee walked off the job and quit. There is really nothing more to this case and we have consistently told that to OSHA since they first contacted us in 2017 about the employee’s claim. There was no refusal to provide her gloves at any time and she never complained about that to us during her employment. OSHA knows this. OSHA last contacted us about the employee two years ago. We cooperated and gave full statements to the investigator. We thought the matter was closed and were completely surprised by the Complaint. This seems to be another example of government overreach. From our point of view, the employee gets to use the federal government to litigate a frivolous claim against a small employer even though she refused to do her work and quit. Ultimately, we believe we will prevail and that the allegations will be shown to be unsubstantiated. In the meantime, we are subjected to potential reputational damage from media reports and will have to incur significant financial expense to defend ourselves in court.”