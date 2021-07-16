🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — At a brief meeting Thursday the Greater Nanticoke Area School Board passed a school safety plan that — for now — would still require elementary students to wear masks, approved a one-year Act 93 agreement that gives 14 employees a 2% raise, and for the second consecutive month officially asked long-absent board Member Matthew Landmesser to resign.

Noting the safety plan is “ever changing” but also necessary to qualify for a $7.3 million federal COVID-19 grant, Superintendent Ron Grevera said the plan is to start school Sept. 7 “as close to normal as possible. Nobody is more excited about that than this guy.”

Grevera said most staff and many of the students 12 and over have been vaccinated, with another student vaccination clinic being set up for August. Which means the Education Center and High School are expected to open with no mask requirements, and lunches returning to the cafeteria for all students — elementary students had been eating in their rooms at their desks during the peak of the pandemic. The district still intends to try to maintain three feet of social distance, the current recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But students in the elementary school will still be wearing masks under current guidance, he said, though that could change either with new guidance from the CDC or state, or with approval of a vaccine for younger children.

The Act 93 agreement covers non-union employees, primarily administrators and staff other than the superintendent. The board unanimously approved the agreement, a sharp contrast to the June meeting where the eight members present split evenly on the motion to approve,

Landmesser was the lone missing member at that meeting, making the tie possible with eight members instead of nine. At that meeting, the board also voted to ask Landmesser to resign. He has missed every meeting since January while dealing with police charges of invasion of privacy, but has not been convicted of anything.

While the state School Code allows a school board to remove a member for missing two consecutive meetings, fuzzy wording in the code coupled with state Supreme Court rulings make such a move legally murky, Solicitor Vito Deluca said both last month and again Thursday.

Board President Tony Prushinski offered his opinion after the vote on the resolution asking for a resignation. “I implore all members to attend meetings,” he said, citing the 4-4 tie at the last meeting on the Act 93 agreement. Not attending “wasn’t fair to the employees, the staff, the taxpayers, and it certainly wasn’t fair to the school board,”

Asked after the meeting if anyone had talked to Landmesser, Prushinski said “He should call us,” then boiled down the issue to a simple action. ‘He should just come to the meetings, that would make this go away.”

During the meeting, the board also voted to: Appoint Rosemary Porembo as federal programs coordinator and safe schools grant writer for 2021-22 at a cost of $6,000; post positions for two elementary teachers; and hire Nicole Mackiewicz as Secretary to the Superintendent at a starting salary of $42,500. The position falls under the Act 93 agreement.