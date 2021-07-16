🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — Township police said a man from Schuylkill County died following a crash on South Hunter Highway on Thursday.

Police said Walter D. Navitsky Jr., 63, of Pottstown, operating a Ford Explorer, was traveling south when he left the roadway and struck a tree in the area of Foothills Drive at about 3:20 p.m.

Navitsky was removed from the vehicle and flown to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township where he died, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle, Jennifer E. Chatcavage, 36, of Shenandoah, was not injured.

Police said Navitsky was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were Hazle Township Fire and Rescue and Lehigh Valley Emergency Medical Services. The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office also assisted.