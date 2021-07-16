🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating a shooting on Sambourne Street where a passenger van was observed having bullet holes late Friday morning.

Police responded to the scene on reports of several gunshots just before 11 a.m. A passenger van had shattered windows and bullet holes with several shell casings on the ground.

Broadcast reports say police are searching for a black male, wearing gray sweatpants and a hooded sweatshirt possibly driving a brown Jeep Grand Cherokee.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.