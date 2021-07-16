🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with nine new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 829.

The county’s total cases is now at 32,194 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,621 cases and 483 deaths; Monroe County has 14,889 cases and 322 deaths.

The Department of Health Friday confirmed there were 415 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,215,767.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 2 –July 8, stood at 1.2%.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.