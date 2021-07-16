🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — Borough police charged a Wilkes-Barre man with stealing a vehicle last year, his third offense within a year of driving a vehicle that was stolen.

Jose Raymond Calva, 19, last known address as Poplar Street, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

Police said a vehicle was reported stolen on Nov. 3, which was recovered in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 14. Fingerprints recovered by the state police Forensic Services Unit from within the vehicle allegedly matched Calva’s prints, police said.

Calva was arraigned Friday morning by District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 bail.

Court records say Calva is facing two separate cases in county court involving stolen vehicles and a pursuit. He was released from the county correctional facility June 11 when his bail was modified from $250,000 to $25,000 unsecured on one of the cases, court records say.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Calva with receiving stolen property, fleeing or eluding police and child endangerment when he failed to stop for an officer and initiated a pursuit through Wilkes-Barre, Hanover Township, Nanticoke into Newport Township where he crashed a Chevrolet in the area Old Newport and Center streets on March 8, according to court records.

Several teenagers were inside the Chevrolet, which police say was reported stolen in Columbia County.

Calva was jailed for lack of $250,000 on the charges filed by city police, in which, bail was modified to $75,000, which he posted on May 17.

Despite posting bail on charges filed by Wilkes-Barre police, Calva remained jailed on charges filed by Kingston police March 10, alleging he stole a 2018 Hyundai Sonata from the area of South Maple Avenue and Price Street on Oct. 19, court records say.

Bail on the Kingston charges was set at $250,000, which was modified to $25,000 unsecured on June 11 when he was released from jail.