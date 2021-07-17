🔊 Listen to this

A look at the crowd gathered at the River Commons for Friday’s Rockin’ the River concert in Wilkes-Barre.

Alan K. Stout and Ted Wampole, the respective new and outgoing county tourism directors, introduce Philadelphia Freedom prior to the tribute band’s appearance at Rockin’ the River in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County’s Rockin’ the River summer concert series made its triumphant return to the banks of the Susquehanna River on Friday night.

Technically the third year for the event, Rockin’ the River got its start in the summer of 2019, conceived as a way to attract people to the Susquehanna riverfront in Wilkes-Barre.

Of course, things were a bit different last year, and the county tourism board, which runs the event, brought the concerts directly to local communities with traveling bands loaded onto flatbed trucks for a parade-style concert series dubbed “Rockin’ the County.”

But this year, with social distancing restrictions more or less out the window, the concert series is back in its rightful home, and the festival atmosphere had returned, complete with food trucks, beer on tap and sweet treats.

And, judging by the size of the crowd, people were thrilled to see it.

Friday’s concert featured performances from Philadelphia Freedom, an Elton John tribute act, along with Alex Shillo’s Tribute to Bruce Springsteen. The show also featured support from Bill Brazill.

During an intro to the Elton John tribute act, tag-teamed by outgoing tourism bureau director Ted Wampole and his successor Alan K. Stout, the former made sure to emphasize that large-scale events like Friday’s don’t happen in a vacuum.

“Events like these don’t come off without the support of our many sponsors, and it also doesn’t come off without the support of our many county and municipal officials,” Wampole said.

Some of those officials spoke with a Times Leader reporter, and they said how exciting it is to be able to have events like these again.

Romilda Crocamo, acting county manager, said it “feels great” to be back.

“After, what was it, more than a year where everything seemed like it was dark and gray, people are back, they’re with their friends, they’re meeting new friends,” she said. “It’s wonderful.”

Crocamo said that she believes that the county should continue to partner with the city of Wilkes-Barre to throw more events such as these.

“We have a lot to give as a region, and we should use this as a springboard for other events,” she said.

Wilkes-Barre’s council chairman, Tony Brooks, agreed.

“We’re using the River Commons exactly how it was meant to be used,” he said. “I hope we work up to an event every single weekend, all summer long.”

If you missed Friday’s concert, don’t worry. There are still two more concerts planned. Next Friday, the Tom Petty Appreciation Band and Bret Alexander take the stage. Then, the Friday after that will hear performances from The Nude Party and Fife and Drom.

Each week, food trucks open up at 5 p.m. with music starting an hour later. Everything wraps up by 9 p.m.