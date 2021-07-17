🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Back Mountain-based artist with a fascination with both art and science will be showing her anatomical works at the Circle Centre for the Arts through Aug. 30.

Leana Pande’s “Art in Medicine” exhibition kicked off with an opening reception on Friday night at the art space, which is owned and operated by the Wyoming Valley Art League.

According to Pande, her art depicts in full scientific detail the inner workings of the human body. She says she hopes it helps people realize just how connected to nature they truly are.

“Essentially, it’s a compilation of pieces I’ve done that show anatomy in an aesthetically pleasing sense,” she said. “I think we tend to separate art and science a lot, and because of that, we’re not thinking about science.

“If we start to think of it as just as aesthetically pleasing as nature or something like that, maybe we can tolerate listening and understanding topics,” she went on.

Pande said she works in a variety of mediums, often employing mixed media in the same piece as she strives to capture the unique ways in which the human body presents itself.

If you are interested in seeing Pande’s art for yourself, go to the Wyoming Valley Art League’s website, wyomingvalleyartleague.org, for more information regarding when the Circle Centre for the Arts is open.