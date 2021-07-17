🔊 Listen to this

Construction is underway on the new Community Bank being built near the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Construction is underway on the new Community Bank being built near the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Construction is underway on the new Community Bank being built near the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township.

An architectural rendering of the new Community Bank building under construction near the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Barbara A. Maculloch, president of Pennsylvania Banking for Community Bank N.A., this week said the new, modern and conveniently located building being built near the Mohegan Sun Arena will allow the bank to provide its customers with the best experience possible.

Community Bank N.A. is constructing a 16,000-square-foot new home at 350 Liberty Plaza near the arena.

“I consider this to be Community Bank’s flagship building of Pennsylvania,” Maculloch said. “We’re looking forward to serving our customers from our new location and welcoming all new customers to join us.”

Maculloch said the new building will include three drive-thrus, two ATMs and a fully staffed branch to support all lines of business, including retail, commercial and wealth management.

Maculloch said the new bank is conveniently located next to Mohegan Sun Arena and the newly constructed Marriott Residence Inn. She said Community Bank N.A. is pleased to offer customers plenty of parking options and a modern banking experience.

Construction is underway on the 2.277-acre parcel and will be complete in late summer of 2022.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBSI) operates more than 225 customer facilities through its banking subsidiary Community Bank N.A. across Northeastern Pennsylvania, Upstate New York, Vermont and Western Massachusetts, and has been serving its communities for more than 150 years.

CBSI employs 2,981 people across its footprint, including 259 Community Bank N.A. team members in Northeastern Pennsylvania and 83 in Luzerne County.

Community commitment

“Community Bank is our name and we take the word ‘community’ very seriously,” Maculloch said.

From Towanda to Lehighton, Maculloch said Community Bank does its very best to serve all organizations.

Over the past 5 years, Maculloch said Community Bank has donated more than $2 million to the Wyoming Valley area alone.

Some of the organizations include: St Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen, Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center, CASA of Luzerne County, Fork Over Love, United Way of Wyoming Valley, Osterhout Free Library, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bridge, McGlynn Center, Dress for Success Luzerne County, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA, and Family Service Association.

About Community Bank N.A.

With more than $13 billion in assets, the DeWitt, New York-headquartered company is among the country’s 125 largest financial institutions. Community Bank N.A. has consistently been ranked among the top 12 best banks in America by Forbes Magazine since the list was first published in 2009, and was most recently ranked seventh in 2021.

In addition to a full range of retail and business banking services, the company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its subsidiaries/business units that include:

• OneGroup NY Inc., which provides risk management and commercial insurance, employee benefits and personal lines insurance.

• Community Bank Wealth Management, which provides investment advisory, personal trust and financial planning services, as well as personal, business and nonprofit portfolio design.

• Benefit Plans Administrative Services Inc., which provides actuarial, retirement and VEBA/HRA plan administration, and collective investment fund, employee benefit trust and transfer agency services on a national scale.