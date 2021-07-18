Area native patterns business plan after popular board game

David Smith, a native of Luzerne County inspired by the board game Monopoly, now owns 80 rental properties with 150 units — all in the county.

WILKES-BARRE — David Smith grew up playing Hasbro’s board game Monopoly with his parents and now he is creating a monopoly of his own as a real estate investor.

Smith, 39, was born in Wilkes-Barre and lived in Mountain Top for years, before making North Carolina his home.

After years of choosing what Monopoly icon to use when he played the board game — the Scottie dog, the top hat, the thimble, the boot, the wheelbarrow, the cat, the racing car or the battleship — Smith has found a new game piece to use in his real life version of Monopoly — the ink pen.

Smith, whose business is Real Estate Magnate LLC, said he buys properties through private sale, or through foreclosure, or properties that are in need of major repairs and rehabilitation. He then fixes them up and rents them out.

“I’ve been able to do this through Rehab Financial Group,” Smith said. “I’ve done 40 loans with them in the last three years.”

And Smith said he holds onto the properties — he said he doesn’t remodel them and then sell them. He said he has turned many blighted properties into viable residential buildings that return tax dollars.

Smith said he likes to buy, remodel and rent one property per month.

“My dad always used to let me win at Monopoly,” he said. “But I don’t buy hotels or train stations. I buy houses or apartment buildings and I collect rent.”

You might say Smith keeps buying and buying and he keeps “passing Go.”

Smith said right now he owns 80 buildings with about 150 rental units — all of them in Luzerne County.

And he isn’t done yet.

“My plan is to get up to about 200 units,” Smith said. “But when I get there, I’ll probably keep going — maybe until I get to 300 units.”

Smith said most of his rental buildings contain two to four units and he rents mostly to families. He said his units usually contain three bedrooms.

“What’s my desire? I guess I just love to collect rent,” Smith said.

Smith went to high school in Lake Lehman until his senior year, transferring to Hanover Area where he graduated. He went on to Luzerne County Community College and then King’s College, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting in 2005.

“I bought my first house when I was 18,” he said. “That later became my first rental property.”

Smith and his wife, Erica, have two children — Oliver and Chloe. Being a landlord is not his full-time job —he works from home for USAA Bank of San Antonio, Texas, as a consumer lending compliance officer.

One of Smith’s favorite remodeling projects was on Main Street in Edwardsville. It’s now one of the nicest properties he owns — the Laundry Lounge. He said it was a severely deteriorated building and now is one of the nicest buildings he owns.

“We gutted it, and made it look really nice,” Smith said. “It was a $259,000 renovation project.”

There are also two apartments above the laundromat.

Being an out of town landlord, Smith said he has three full-time employees and other contractors who work for him to keep the properties maintained.

“What I do is good for the community as well,” he said. “We are fixing up run down properties and making them viable.”

Those Monopoly games served as inspiration for him.

“I’m doing something that I enjoy,” he said. “I’m now teaching my son how to play — he started playing when he was 5. I guess you can say that the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. He is a already good with money. He even beats his grandmother when they play.”

But unlike the Monopoly money used in the board game, Smith had to spend real money to get where he is.

John Santilli, chief revenue officer with Rehab Financial Group, said Smith was able to accumulate many of his properties by working with Rehab Financial Group, a private lender near Philadelphia. He said they were a great partner because they were invested in his success.

“The real estate investment industry has seen a huge increase in the number of active renovators over the past 10 years,” Santilli said. “RFG makes it a priority to build long-term relationships with long-term clients like David, as well as those new to the industry, and are happy to take the time to educate new investors and walk them through the process from start to finish.”

Playing Monopoly was fun for Smith and the concept became his passion. He said he played it his whole life and took it to a whole new level by real estate investing.

The monocled Mr. Monopoly man featured on the board game is called Rich Uncle Pennybags.

In Luzerne County, Mr. Monopoly is named David Smith.