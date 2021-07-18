🔊 Listen to this

As Luzerne County embarks on its third manager search, many decisions must be made before applications are forwarded to council for its consideration.

What pay range is council willing to consider? Should applicants be required to submit more than resumes? How many finalists should an outside search committee present to council?

Council ultimately chooses the manager but must take a back seat at first. An independent, council-appointed committee of at least three citizens seeks and screens manager applicants and recommends qualified finalists to council. Home rule charter drafters chose this approach to make the selection more impartial and less vulnerable to political intervention.

A council meeting is scheduled Thursday to decide the number of committee members and make nominations.

Here are some of the issues and decisions that surfaced during the last search leading up to council’s May 2016 hiring of C. David Pedri, who resigned earlier this month.

Salary

Council must set a salary range before the search committee can proceed with its advertising and recruitment.

Last time, the committee wanted to advertise the position at $140,000 to $160,000.

It concluded $140,000 was an appropriate minimum based on a review of compensation for county managers in similar counties. The maximum was based on council’s decision to budget $160,000 for the position in 2016.

Council ended up sticking with the compensation wording in the charter, which says the salary can’t exceed the elected district attorney’s compensation or be less than 55% of the district attorney’s salary, which was $175,572 in 2015.

As a result, the manager position was advertised at $96,565 to $175,572.

Some critics said that unusually broad salary range may have deterred applicants.

The county’s first manager Robert Lawton, hired shortly after home rule’s implementation in 2012, had received $110,000. Pedri was hired at $120,000 and rose to an annual compensation of $137,333 this year.

If council again reverts to the charter range in the new search, the position would be advertised from $102,116 to $185,665, which is the current DA compensation according to county officials.

Application process

Soon after it started meeting in December 2015, the committee decided it wanted more than resumes from manager applicants.

It required concrete examples of expertise required for the position, including experience with contracting, union agreements, turning around organizations and optimizing personnel.

Committee members agreed this supplemental information was needed to thoroughly evaluate applicants, even if the additional burden prevented some from applying.

The committee also decided early on it would:

• Accept applications for four weeks.

• Honor the charter’s minimum qualifications for the manager — at least a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and five years of relevant work experience — but add “administrative/managerial” after the word relevant.

• Perform background checks on finalists that included employment and educational verification, credit reports and drug testing.

As committee discussions evolved, it also added personality assessments through the Princeton, New Jersey-based Caliper Corp. for finalists. The committee argued such tests were increasingly used in corporations to predict job performance personality traits.

Online surveys also were posted for residents and workers to provide feedback on what they wanted from the next manager, with the option for participants to remain anonymous.

The manager position was widely advertised locally and nationally, including notices through a myriad of online job sites and the International City/County Management Association and County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

Applicant response/ranking

The committee received 14 applications and used a numbered scale to rank their qualification level in several areas, including leading change, business acumen and achieving results.

Six were rated qualified based on their resumes and other paperwork submitted, but one of those was disqualified based on a majority determination of a charter conflict.

Committee members said at the time they interviewed all five.

One committee member had noted none rose to a ranking of high or superior qualification.

Faced with questions on whether this pool was large enough, some committee members stressed they would only recommend finalists if they had full confidence they would excel in the post.

Finalists

The charter says the search committee “shall recommend the candidates it believes are the most qualified to county council for its consideration.”

After intense debate in 2016, a council majority decided the manager must be selected from the top three finalists recommended by the committee.

The committee would furnish an additional finalist to council if one of the three it recommended dropped out, but it wouldn’t continue to provide new batches of names if council was dissatisfied with the finalists, council decided.

Committee members said their work would be meaningless if council does not choose one of their finalists.

Councilman Robert Schnee had proposed requiring the committee to provide council with at least five finalists, saying the elected council should have more options.

Then-Councilman Rick Williams suggested removing any set number of finalists and leaving it up to the committee to decide how many highly qualified applicants should be forwarded to the council, reasoning the committee may conclude seven stand out or only three.

But the lack of any number could result in a recommendation of only one, the committee cautioned.

Council also decided the committee must submit the three finalist names in alphabetical order with no ranking to prevent bias in council’s own independent review.

Council hiring

In the end, council ended up interviewing only two of the three finalists — Pedri and Jeffrey D. Beck — because the third withdrew.

Responding to a council request, the committee provided council with information on the final two applicants deemed qualified because they were tied for fourth place. Council did not opt to perform additional interviews beyond the top two, according to published reports.

As required by the charter, seven of the 11 council members — a majority plus one — approved the hiring of Pedri.

Budget

The county budgeted around $35,000 for the first manager search in 2011 and approximately $18,000 for the second search, officials have said.

For the upcoming search, county Councilman Walter Griffith has proposed proactively earmarking $75,000 from the county’s budget reserve.

His proposed budget amendment, which has not yet been formally discussed, would require search committee members to adopt and submit a budget to council within 30 days of their appointment and approve all expenditures at public search committee meetings.

Griffith stressed his colleagues are free to propose reductions if they believe $75,000 is too high. He said he wants to ensure the committee has sufficient funds to perform its work and “stay independent.”

Parting feedback

The last manager search committee held its final meeting in April 2016 after four months of sessions.

Carmen Ambrosino, Gene A. Camoni, Michael Giamber, Gerard O’Donnell and Christopher Slusser served. Slusser had been appointed midstream because original committee member Robert E. Fisher resigned.

There had been some discussion about keeping the committee at four when Fisher left, but council opted for five to encourage more viewpoints and prevent tie votes.

During its final meeting, several committee members faulted council for what they described as failing to clearly define the committee’s parameters from the start. Questions also were raised about whether the committee must treat council directives as mandates or suggestions.

Several committee members said the panel fulfilled council’s directive to furnish the three most qualified applicants from among the 14 who applied, although they did not understand why council didn’t want to hear their feedback and expertise on how the finalists were evaluated and ranked.

Council members said they wanted finalists names in alphabetical order without ranking to keep council’s own review separate and avoid potential liability if council did not select the committee’s top choice.

The committee and search process was new to officials then because the recruitment and screening for the first manager was handled by the 11 council members elected in November 2011 and a home rule transition committee. This group ranked the 72 manager applicants and interviewed the top 10.

Council Chairman Tim McGinley said he has been researching the matters that must be addressed for the present manager search, including the compensation. Council will meet to discuss and vote on them after the committee is formed, he said.