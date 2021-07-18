🔊 Listen to this

The state law known as Act 66 gave parents and students the legal right to repeat a grade this year, no questions asked, even if they had completed all requirements to advance. The move was made, according to the state Department of Education website, “in an effort to make up for any lost educational opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Based on responses from local districts, the offer went largely ignored in Luzerne County.

Wyoming Valley West Superintendent Dave Tosh reported his district, the third largest by enrollment in the county, had only one inquiry about the option.

Similarly, Dallas Superintendent Thomas Duffy said his district had only one inquiry, from a primary grade student.

At Hanover Area, Superintendent Nathan Barrett said there were three inquiries, but one changed their mind. The two remaining inquiries were from one high school student and one in fifth grade.

Early Thursday — the deadline set by the state for parents to convey interest — Northwest Area Superintendent Joseph Long, via email, said that the district had received “a few phone calls asking for an explanation of the law, but no one has asked to repeat the year as of yet.”

Also early Thursday Wilkes-Barre Area Director of Instruction Bob Makaravage emailed that the district had only one inquiry at that point. Wilkes-Barre Area is the county’s second largest district by enrollment.

Among those who responded to a request for data, Greater Nanticoke Area Superintendent Ron Grevera reported the highest number of inquiries: five. Two were from the high school, two from the Kennedy Early Childhood Center and one from the Educational Center. He added that his own opinion is grade retention works best for students in lower grades “if it has a direct, positive impact on their maturity and achievement.

“The older a student gets, research shows a correlation between retention and dropping out of school. The best route for students who struggled during the pandemic is not to retain them but to provide them with remediation on standards they are deficient in so that they can continue to move forward with their peers and grow academically and socially.”

Retention of older students can lead to behavioral and psychological issues, Grevera wrote in an email. It can be the right choice for special education students “particularly in the early grades,” but even then, retention should be presented “in a manner that is not punitive but positive for younger children.”

Crestwood School District Superintendent Robert Mehalick said two secondary campus students had inquired about the option. He also said he supported the idea “out of the gate” following all the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If it just didn’t work out last year, this is a very fair way for the school district and the department of education to make up or give back what was lost — not through anybody’s fault, but it shouldn’t penalize a child because of what happened.”

Yet, Mehalick conceded, the law may have been mostly unnecessary. Though grade retention is rare, they can occur even if a student is eligible to advance as long as educators and parents determine it may be the best option for particular circumstances. That is unlikely these days because districts have other options to help students succeed, including credit recovery programs during the summer that allow them to move on to the next grade.

Duffy similarly said the value of the law may have been minimal, except for a provision regarding special education students.

The law has long allowed special education students to remain in school until age 21. Act 66 gives those who turned 21 during this last school year or between then and the start of the 2021-22 school year an extra year of eligibility.

Both Duffy and Mehalick said that provision may have been the real reason for Act 66. “For kids who were aging out of special education,” Mehalick said, “I think that’s why it was necessary to pass this law.”