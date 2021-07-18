🔊 Listen to this

Anybody around my age who went to Wildwood, New Jersey, in the ’60s and ’70s remembers Uncle Lou’s — nothing like breakfast at Uncle Lou’s after a day on the beach and a night on the town.

So many great times there, meeting friends from back home or new friends from places as far away as Montreal.

“Cause down the shore everything’s alright,” as Springsteen sings in “Jersey Girl.”

Ain’t that the truth.

Back then we were still trying to figure out where we were going to go in life. We looked to “the shore” as our place to go where we could let our long hair down and have fun. But we really didn’t know much about how to behave well.

But we had fun. We were never too rowdy. We were good kids who got through to the other side. Yeah, we drank and sometimes too much. We acted stupid, but that was because we were learning — and we sure did learn a lot.

My pals and I would take to the shore almost every other week. We found our slice of paradise in Wildwood at a family-owned place called the Premiere Motel and its rooftop pool. It’s still there and thriving, although I recently learned that the owner operator, a lovely woman named Dotty, passed away late last year. Her daughter and son run the place now and, yes, I am planning to return there this summer for a short getaway.

But I wont be having breakfast at Uncle Lou’s — it’s gone, demolished. I will have to find another breakfast place to enjoy in Wildwood. I’m sure the folks at the Premiere can offer suggestions.

Also gone is the Shamrock bar, a popular spot back in the day.

Life as we knew it sure has changed. But it won’t stop me from revisiting those days when I head down the shore.

I will stay at the Premiere and I will walk the Boardwalk to see what, if anything I can remember, is still there.

I will peer off my little balcony of my room and look down to Wildwood Avenue between Pacific Avenue and Atlantic Avenue and try to remember all those glory days and nights of the ’60s and ’70s.

We all have sown some wild oats down by the Jersey Shore back in the day. My buddies and I would go down the shore to hit the beach, check out the girls, have fun.

Yes, down the shore everything’s alright. But so, too, it is alright in your today world as well.

I just have this sentimental gene, I guess that drives me to return to those days when life was so much simpler and so much fun.

This coming Saturday, a group of us that grew up in Plymouth are going to gather for breakfast to talk about those good old days. I’m anxious to hear how each of these guys remembers the same things I do — there will be additional facts revealed and stories will be retold and, of course, embellished.

And that’s the fun of it — to sit around a table and talk about all those times we ran through the streets, fields and playgrounds of our hometown, Plymouth, Pa.

It will no doubt be a long breakfast. We will laugh and, maybe cry a little. We will be sure to talk about those who are no longer around. It will be a good time — not of living in the past, but remembering it — cherishing it.

We all grew up in the best of times, and we are appreciative of that fact. We all feel we had the best neighborhoods, the best parents, the best teachers, the best coaches, the best friends.

It still holds true today.

We can gather for breakfast and remind each other of just how lucky we all are to have grown up together in Old Shawnee.

That’s why heading back to the shore to the Premiere and to all those memories is so important to me. I want to revisit the places, but more than that, I want to go back to those days and those memories.

Yeah, I wish I had kids or grandkids to accompany me — heck, I even wish I had a significant other to tag along with me. But I will go it alone and I will complete this trip.

It’s hard to believe it was so long ago. I can still see the places. I can taste the pancakes at Uncle Lou’s. I can see the crowds at The Shamrock. I can see the lights of the Boardwalk and I can hear the driver of the tramcar on the Boardwalk say, “Watch the tramcar, please.”

I will drive down through Avalon, Stone Harbor, Wildwood Crest and Cape May just to walk around and revisit those memories as well.

Down the shore everything is always alright.

Same can be said for Wyoming Valley — home is where the heart is.