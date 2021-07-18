NEPA CraftWorks show draws vendors, shoppers to soccer fields

🔊 Listen to this

About 40 vendors participated in Saturday’s NEPA CraftWorks Juried Craft Show, selling everything from food to crafts to jewelry and wine.

Food trucks were included among the vendors at Saturday’s NEPA CraftWorks Juried Craft Show in Forty Fort.

FORTY FORT — Amid clear skies and warm temperatures, hundreds of people flocked to the Forty Fort soccer fields on Saturday for the NEPA CraftWorks Juried Craft Show.

Shylo Egenski, who organized the market in 2017, said she wanted to create an event focused on selling homemade and handmade items.

Egenski said she had continued full steam throughout the last year, hosting both inside and outside events. The outside events, she said, provided opportunity for natural social distancing.

According to its website, nepacraftworks.com, NEPA CraftWorks started hosting juried craft shows in 2017. The flagship location was at the 900 Rutter Ave. building in Forty Fort, but when COVID hit last March organizers decided to take the show to larger venues that would allow for social distancing.

Two inside events, held at the site of the former Wyoming Valley Mall Sears store, took a little bit of thought and work, including spacing vendors and limiting the number of those allowed inside the building at one time. The silver lining of the pandemic was that many vendors from outside the area were willing to travel in order to participate in such an event.

“Because of that the market has grown and we have some more vendors,” Egenski said.

As explained on the website, the event’s focus is on “makers that strive to be unique in their craft. That stand out from the crowd. That create recycled art or put a modern twist on a vintage craft.”

About 40 vendors participated in Saturday’s event, selling everything from food to crafts to jewelry — and of course, wine.

Wine vendors were among the most popular, Egenski said.

Liz Worlinsky, Forty Fort, who first stopped to enjoy a piece of homemade pizza, said she would be shopping for wines, noting that vendors were offering a wide variety.

She and others attending said they were happy that the event’s new venue provided both sunshine and shade. If there was a downside to the event’s location, Worlinsky said, it was that it was really hot.

“There’s shade. I wish there were even more shade,” she said. “This would be a great spot in the fall.”

Tim Wells, owner of Deep Roots Hard Cider, said he had continued to attend similar events throughout the past year, which were mostly held outside due to the pandemic. The only adaptation necessary, he said, was that sometimes businesses had to travel a bit farther than normal, including trips to State College and Reading.

Wells said the event seemed to have a solid base of both vendors and customers, with many celebrating the opportunity to shop for unique items in an outdoor setting. When asked if there were any lingering effects of the pandemic, Wells said he didn’t think so.

“We’re booked solid through November,” he said.