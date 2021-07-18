🔊 Listen to this

Mark Henn, of Tunkhannock, was randomly selected as the ninth weekly $1,000 winner in the TL Cares program.

Henn has been a Times Leader subscriber for about 25 years, and as a subscriber was automatically entered into the TL Cares contest. Subscribing to the Times Leader is the best and easiest way to take part in the TL Cares program.

He selected Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association as the recipient of a $1,000 donation from the Times Leader. According to its Facebook page, TCAA provides EMS, rescue, and dive services to Tunkhannock Township and Borough as well as Lemon and Eaton Townships.

That is a very personal choice for Henn, who has been a paramedic for 37 years and was an EMT for four years before that. He currently works for Trans-Med Ambulance, based in Luzerne, but also volunteers for TCAA.

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000. On Nov. 26, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.

When informed he had won on Friday afternoon, Henn said he probably will to use his winnings to fund a family shore vacation.

You can read a little more about Henn below — and watch for more about him, his career in emergency services, and his designated charity this week in the Times Leader.

This week’s winner profile

Name: Mark Henn

Hometown: Tunkhannock

What do you like most about the Times Leader? I enjoy reading the local news, as well as the national news. Although I live in Tunkhannock I work in the Wyoming Valley, so it’s important to me to keep up on things happening where I work.

Why did you choose Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association as your charity? I still volunteer with them, it’s important to me.

What will you do with your winnings? Well, we’ll probably take a vacation down to the shore. It’s been a long 15-16 months due to the pandemic, especially for anyone in health care, and this would be a much-needed getaway.