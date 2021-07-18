🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Indicators Report for 2021 shows that health and health care are major components of any region — not just because of health status — but also because health’s impact on the economy.

Teri Ooms, executive director at The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development at Wilkes University, said the rate of death from cancer is an indicator affected by behavior — such as smoking, which is known to cause various types of cancer — and by health care (cancer death rates decline as access to the latest treatments improve).

“Demographics also complicate these statistics,” Ooms said. “Cancer is more prevalent among older individuals, for instance. While the cancer death rates have fluctuated in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in recent years, the annual average number of deaths in both counties from 2011 to 2019 exceeds the statewide average.”

The reports shows that the age-adjusted rate of death by heart disease — another leading cause of death in the U.S. — is similarly impacted by health-related behaviors and access to health care. Ooms said the rate of death by heart disease was lower in 2019 than it was in 2011, for both counties and Pennsylvania.

“Although the rate of heart disease deaths declined in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in 2019 following an increase the prior two years, the rate in both counties is significantly higher than in the Commonwealth as a whole,” Ooms said.

The report also shows that positive test results for elevated childhood lead levels, as identified in screenings of children younger than 72 months, is more common in Lackawanna County than in Luzerne County and Pennsylvania as a whole.

Screening for childhood lead exposure is not mandated. Testing rates in Luzerne County have followed statewide trends, with nearly 20 percent of children in this age group tested in 2019. The percentage tested in Lackawanna County has consistently lagged behind the statewide rate, with 16 percent tested in 2019.

Personal behavior impacts many health conditions, including but not limited to heart disease and cancer, Ooms said.

“Making healthy lifestyle choices is extremely important,” she said. “However, eating healthy can be costly and access to healthy food can be limited.”

Ooms said at a time when many area residents are living with low or moderate incomes, healthy choices are not always top priorities. Issues of social determinants and the existence of food deserts in the region also complicate efforts to improve population health.

The adult obesity rate has stood at around 30 percent regionally and statewide in recent years. In two key health-related behaviors, this area has performed worse in recent years than the state as a whole.

Cigarette smoking has been more prevalent in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties than in Pennsylvania, and the rate of excessive drinking has exceeded statewide levels in the past few years.

The report also shows that drug overdose deaths declined in both counties in 2019, and are lower in comparison to rates in 2015, while the statewide rate of drug overdose deaths has increased by one-third during this time. The rate of opioid prescriptions have decreased annually in all three regions. Fentanyl is a major factor in persistent deaths from drug overdoses.

“The prevalence of these high-risk behaviors is a significant public health concern,” Ooms said.

Health insurance coverage of area residents has improved between 2010 and 2019, although the insured rates have stabilized or declined slightly in more recent years. A considerably larger proportion of individuals had coverage in 2019 than in 2010, largely due to an increase in people covered by public health insurance.

“There has indeed been a strong increase in public health insurance regionally, while the percent of the population covered by private health coverage has been slowly declining regionally and statewide,” Ooms said. “Enrollment in federal marketplace plans has continued to decline in both counties and in Pennsylvania overall.”

Finally, Ooms said the cost of health care is an important concern. Though Lackawanna and Luzerne counties are homes to multiple health care resources and the number of beds available in hospitals has not declined significantly, cost could impede access for those who are under-insured or uninsured.

Between 2013 and 2019, for example, the daily private hospital room rate has increased by 52 percent in Lackawanna County and by 62 percent in Luzerne County. Between 2018 and 2019 alone, the room rate increased 17 percent in Lackawanna County.

The semi-private daily room rate for nursing home facilities has also grown, increasing three percent in Lackawanna County and at least 17 percent in Luzerne County and statewide.

Both counties have more nursing home beds per 1,000 seniors compared to the statewide rate.

However, Ooms said the number of beds is lower regionally and statewide compared with rates in 2016-2017, with the senior population continuing to grow and increasing life expectancy demand will grow for long-term care.