Luzerne County is seeking applicants for the Children and Youth director position vacated by Joanne Van Saun.

Van Saun resigned earlier this month around the time she was charged with endangering the welfare of children and two counts of obstruction in child abuse cases for allegedly directing employees in May 2017 to terminate at least 217 reports of child abuse and neglect without investigating them.

The position is advertised at a salary range of $70,000 to $83,000.

Resumes are due July 29, according to the posting under the “career opportunities” link in the human resources department section at luzernecounty.org. It contains a lengthy list of essential duties, describing it as a “complex administrative position” managing both programs and fiscal operations.

The minimum qualifications: a bachelor’s degree and five years of progressively responsible experience in the social services field that includes three years in an administrative or supervisory capacity in a children and youth services program agency. As always, the county also indicated an equivalent combination of acceptable training and/or experience may be considered.

Van Saun had been overseeing the agency since March 2016.

County Human Services Program Director John Alunni is serving as acting Children and Youth administrator until a new director is hired.

New workers

Eighteen county employees were hired in June, according to the newly released monthly personnel report.

Seven will work as deputy sheriffs at $15.69 per hour: Juwan Arnold, Joseph Bahgat, Matthew Dziak, Alberto Gutierrez, Gerald W. Johnson III, Michael Schultz and Aaron Urbanski.

In Children and Youth, three new caseworkers were hired at $16.62 per hour: Chanel Arnold, Kayla Samec and Stephenie Wemmer. Brianna Romanchik was hired as an agency clerk/typist at $13.32 per hour.

The remaining seven new employees, along with their positions and hourly rate: Jessica Brielmeier, court reporter, $24.73; Paul Davies, part-time senior center operator, $14.55; Denise Faherty, Aging Agency clerk/typist, $13.52; Candy Jenao, domestic relations clerk/typist, $13.30; Nathan Litsch, Aging Agency care manager, $18.17; Ava Peterson, district attorney clerk typist, $14.53; and Elisa Quinones, Mental Health/Developmental Services clerk/typist, $15.08.

Departures

Twelve workers left county employment in June.

Five retired: prison corrections officers Mark Chudoba and Debra Ann Kivak, deputy sheriff John Evanchick Jr., district attorney’s office detective Deborah Parker and security officer Eugene Raymond.

Another seven employees resigned during the month: Children and Youth caseworkers Daisy Cabral and Bradley Palmatier; prison corrections officers Nicholas Deno and Marvin Jones; purchasing administrative assistant Stephany Heffelfinger; Children and Youth management tech Mollie Matusick; and Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker Amanda Nielsen.

Transfers

Eight employees changed positions through internal merit hirings.

The workers, along with their new positions and hourly compensation: Jenna Gregg, district justice courts clerk, $15.82; Ann-Marie Hirko, Aging Agency care manager, $18.17; Brooke Karpovich, Children and Youth legal assistant, $15.42; Barbara Kocher, public defender administrative assistant, $17.73; John Majikes, district attorney’s office narcotics agent, $23.08; Nicole Trout, prothonotary clerk, $18.19; Margaret Vergaretti, Children and Youth clerical supervisor, $15.38; and John White, prison corporal, $31.96.

Insurance broker

The county is seeking proposals from companies interested in providing insurance brokerage services.

Submissions are due July 26. The solicitation is posted in the county purchasing department page at luzernecounty.org.

A council majority chose Pittston-based Joyce Insurance Group as the broker in December 2019 to seek insurance providers and administer claims for county coverage.

Prior county manager C. David Pedri and an administration review committee had recommended keeping Bethlehem-based Brown & Brown of Lehigh Valley.

Council members supporting the switch to Joyce pointed to a $10,000 savings on brokerage fees and the opportunity to reward a county-based business.