HANOVER TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man claimed to be Japanese when he was arrested after township police say he stole clothes and threatened staff at the Salvation Army store Sunday.

Robert Frank Zielenski, 29, of Sambourne Street, waved a hammer toward a township police officer who stopped him as he fled the store on Sans Souci Parkway, according to court records.

Police responded to the store after Zielenski allegedly stole clothes from a donation shed and threatened staff with a hammer.

When Zielenski was stopped near Fellows Avenue, he identified himself as “Adyashi,” claiming to be from Japan, court records say.

Zielenski was arraigned Monday by District Judge Brian James Tupper in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, false identification to law enforcement, disorderly conduct, theft and two counts of simple assault. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the Salvation Army at about 7:40 p.m. on reports a man with long hair threatened store employees with a hammer. Police spotted the man, identified as Zielenski, walking away while making an obscene hand gesture toward an officer.

When the officer caught up with Zielenski at Fellows Avenue, Zielenski refused to drop a hammer he waved at the officer.

The officer stunned Zielenski with a Taser that had no impact.

Zielenski eventually dropped the hammer and struggled with the officer when he was arrested.

Police in the complaint say Zielenski identified himself as “Adyashi,” saying he was from Japan. He was positively identified when his fingerprints were electronically scanned at the state police Wilkes-Barre barracks, which showed he was wanted by the county Sheriff’s Department.