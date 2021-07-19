🔊 Listen to this

The Northeastern Pennsylvania chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) announced Monday that they are seeking nominations for this year’s National Philanthropy Day awards.

“National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside to recognize and pay tribute to the great contributions that philanthropy, and those active in the philanthropic community, have made to our lives, our society and our world,” reads a release issued by the AFP on Monday afternoon.

This year’s event will be held at the Woodlands Inn & Resort on Friday, Nov. 19.

Nominations are being accepted for several categories, including Outstanding Corporation, Outstanding Foundation, Outstanding Fundraising Professional, Outstanding Philanthropist, Outstanding Volunteer, Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy and this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Forms to submit nominations could be found at www.afpnepa.org or by emailing [email protected]

The deadline for nominations is July 31.