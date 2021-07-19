🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, and state Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, announced Tuesday that $250,000 in Historic Preservation Tax Credits have been provided for the Hotel Altamont Rehabilitation Project in downtown Hazleton.

The tax credits, administered by the Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED) and the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), will go toward efforts to rehabilitate the old hotel and turn it into an apartment complex.

“Today’s significant state investment in the Hotel Altamont Rehabilitation Project will honor the building’s historic past, while also helping to turn the page toward a brighter future,” Yudichak said.

Under the proposed plan, the building will be rehabilitated for new apartments on the ground floor and second through ninth floors.

The program will be sensitive to the historic nature of the building and will allow for the restoration of the building envelope, including window replacement and the preservation of several character-defining interior finishes.

Rehabilitation of the former entries, lobby, lounge, grand dining room and grand ballroom will also be completed.

“This project was the only one in Luzerne County to be approved for the tax credit and we are grateful to the Wolf administration for recognizing its critical role in downtown Hazleton’s economic revitalization,” Toohil said.

“By rehabilitating the Hotel Altamont, we are preserving a part of our local history and moving past the crime issues once associated with the building, while providing more housing choices for seniors when the project is completed.”

Historic Preservation Tax Credits are provided to qualified taxpayers who will be completing the restoration of a qualified historic structure into an income-producing property.

The demolition of floors nine through two and the ground floor of the hotel have been completed. Building permits have been secured for the redevelopment of the project and construction has commenced.