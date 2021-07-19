🔊 Listen to this

Gary Capitano, a longtime Luzerne County detective and the lead investigator in the case against convicted murderer Hugo Selenski, passed away on Sunday at the age of 63.

A detective in Luzerne County for 31 years, Capitano investigated and served on hundreds of cases, perhaps none more notable than that of Selenski, who was convicted in the 2002 murders of Michael J. Kerkowski and Tammy Lynn Fassett.

“Together we prosecuted probably the biggest case in the history of Luzerne County,” said District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, who said that news of Capitano’s passing has taken everybody aback. “We worked together for 19 years, and we became good friends.”

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino, who was also part of the prosecuting team on the Selenski case, remembered Capitano, or “Cap” as he referred to him, as a hard-working, funny man with a kind heart.

“We were more than close, Cap was a part of our family,” Ferentino said. “He was such a constant in our lives … I’m still trying to process the news.”

Capitano had just celebrated his retirement from detective work last year. While with the county, he was renowned for his tireless work ethic and his commitment to justice.

“He had such a tremendous commitment to not only his work, but to the victims in his cases,” Ferentino said. “I loved and respected him very much.”