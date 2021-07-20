🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton’s request for financial assistance to create a blight-attacking land bank in the city should be on Luzerne County Council’s voting agenda next week, council Chairman Tim McGinley said Monday.

Authorized by 2012 state legislation, land banks take possession of rundown parcels and attempt to get them back into productive hands.

The city is asking the county to forgive current and delinquent county real estate taxes on land bank acquisitions and forego county taxes for five years on any property transferred to a new owner. The real estate taxes paid by the new owner for five years would then go to the land bank to help recoup its expenses and make it self sustaining, officials said.

City Mayor Jeff Cusat pitched the proposal to council at its work session last week.

There’s precedence for providing a similar but less generous concession for the North East Pennsylvania Land Bank Authority that covers Pittston and several surrounding municipalities.

In 2015, county council agreed to turn over half the county’s share of real estate tax revenue for five years on any properties this land bank transfers to new ownership, meeting minutes show. School districts and impacted municipalities also had agreed to this tax revenue sharing arrangement.

Cusat said Monday he is willing to accept half of the county’s tax revenue for five years if that’s what it is willing to provide based on the other land bank agreement.

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said the revenue sharing helps cover costs to maintain and demolish properties and provides an incentive to seek new owners in a timely manner.

The Pittston area land bank is selective and focuses on abandoned properties that are “worse than bad,” Lombardo said. These properties devalue neighborhoods, which hurts all taxing bodies, he said.

Cusat said he has worked closely with Lombardo to design his city’s land bank and would take a similar approach.

“These are properties that nobody else wants. They are in such disrepair that nobody would want them for free,” Cusat said.

Many are in the repository, a pool of limbo properties that did not sell at prior back-tax auctions, he said.

Hazleton City Council passed an ordinance to create the land bank in November, and both the city and Hazleton Area School District approved the same provision to forego real estate taxes for five years that was requested from the county, officials said.

County Councilman Harry Haas commended Hazleton for targeting blight but told Cusat he believes the new land bank needs to advance further in establishing protocols and a budget before he would support the requested agreement.

Cusat said the administration has been working on setting up all parameters so the land bank could start addressing a long list of properties in 2022.

Councilman Walter Griffith concurred with Haas, saying, “There’s just not enough information to move this at the moment.”

Council is expected to vote on the request at the next regular council meeting July 27, McGinley said.

Cusat said he must move forward due to the need and will ask the county for financial help again at a future date if council won’t approve an agreement now.

Council also may face a renewal request for the Pittston area land bank’s intergovernmental cooperation agreement. The 2015 agreement was proposed at 10 years, but the meeting minutes indicate council amended it to five years at that time.

McGinley said he does not believe council was asked to vote on a renewal.

Lombardo said he will research the matter but always welcomes the opportunity to present a detailed report to council on the eyesores addressed through the land bank.