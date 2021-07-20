🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Council won’t be publicly interviewing additional prospective manager search committee applicants tonight due to the last-minute discovery that virtual-only meetings are no longer permissible, said county Council Chairman Tim McGinley.

As a result, Thursday’s virtual meeting to decide the number of committee members and make appointments also is cancelled, McGinley said.

Required by the county’s home rule charter, the committee seeks and screens manager applicants and recommends qualified finalists to council.

Council recently resumed in-person meetings while offering a hybrid online attendance option.

However, McGinley had scheduled this week’s sessions as virtual-only to be consistent with the handling of prior manager search committee interviews performed at the end of June.

The first batch of 10 applicants had been publicly interviewed in a virtual session.

Council decided to re-advertise for committee applicants because it removed eligibility barriers that would have prevented some from serving. Eight more applied, and those applicants were scheduled to be interviewed tonight.

McGinley said he received notice from the county law office this afternoon that a council member had questioned the legality of council meeting remotely instead of physically gathering at the courthouse so citizens could be present. The law office concluded virtual-only meetings were no longer allowable, McGinley said.

In-person interviews of the eight new search committee applicants likely won’t be conducted until August because council has its regular meeting next week and already has a packed agenda, McGinley said.

The new committee applicants in the order they were scheduled to be publicly interviewed tonight: John Magagna, George F. Hayden, Patrick Musto, Ernest Searfoss, Brian Dwyer, Matt Mitchell, John F. Newman and Walter S. Mitchell Jr.

The 10 citizens already publicly interviewed and remaining under consideration: Angelo P. Grasso Jr., Chris Hackett, Sherri Homanko, Rick Morelli, Brian D. O’Donnell, Patrick Patte, Michael Reich, Jeffrey Rockman, Alec Ryncavage and Ray Wendolowski.

