WILKES-BARRE — The city’s finances showed signs of improvement in the first half of the year as the economy continued to recover from the pandemic.

The city posted a balance of approximately $8.6 million, according to the draft financial report for the period ending June 30. The balance was nearly $1.8 million more than what the city reported for the second quarter of 2020.

The report listed revenues of $28.8 million compared to $20.2 million in expenses. The city has a $53.2 million balanced general fund budget.

The property and Earned Income tax accounted for more than half of the revenue. The city collected $10.7 million or more than 93% of the $11.4 million budgeted for the property tax. The total collection was $553,813 than for the second quarter of 2020.

The 3% Earned Income Tax brought in $7.4 million or approximately 53% of the budgeted $14 million. The collection was $66,351 ahead of the total for the same period in 2020.

Collections for the business taxes fared even better. The city budgeted $300,000 for the professional business tax but brought in $413,554 or $10,605 more than in 2020 for the quarter. The mercantile tax revenue totaled $1.2 million, nearly double the budgeted $675,000 and $351,528 than the second quarter of 2020.

Mayor George Brown Tuesday said the numbers indicate people are coming back to work and investing in businesses.

“We’re on pace for what I’m saying is a comeback year,” Brown said.

Likewise, revenues from service fees were ahead of their 2020 totals for the period:

• Parking meters, $175,542 of the $725,000 budgeted and $8,269 ahead of 2020.

• Sewer maintenance, $778,432 of the $2.6 million budgeted and $344,766 ahead of 2020.

• Garbage bags, $904,352 of the $2 million budgeted and $288,024 ahead of 2020.

• Recycling, $147,379 of the $1.4 million budgeted and $83,260 ahead of 2020.

Building permit fees, although $322,653 more than last year, were far short of the $3.1 million budgeted. The city collected $584,404 or approximately 18%.

The total could change with the beginning of construction for three major projects: the new headquarters of the Luzerne County Transportation Authority along South Pennsylvania Avenue, the Sphere International LLC hotel on South Main Street and the H&N Investments hotel for the former Hotel Sterling site on West Market and North River streets.

Brown said the projects are expected to start this year. “My anticipation is it’s going to make the rest of this year even stronger,” he said.

At the midpoint of the year the city has not received any revenue from the Hollenback Golf Course. It budgeted $128,5000, but whether it receives any depends how well the course is managed by the General Municipal Authority. Under a three-year lease signed earlier this year after the budget was approved the Authority will pay the city 5% of the net proceeds each year.

Expenses for Hollenback should be lower than the $323,386 budgeted. For the quarter, the city reported it spent $64,851 on the course compared to $128,283 in 2020.

Overall, expenses were $182,121 more for the quarter than a year ago. Included in the total were $195,405 unbudgeted expenses, mainly for wages and overtime, for the COVID-19 pandemic. For the second quarter of 2020 the city listed $536,527 in COVID-related expenses. Since last year the city has been itemizing the pandemic-related expenditures for reimbursement from government agencies.