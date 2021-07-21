🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A truck driver from North Carolina, whose attorney argued he was involved in a “cat and mouse” game with another driver that resulted in a fatal crash, was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Tuesday.

Thomas Kay Wilt, 57, of Lexington, was operating a tractor-trailer hauling cattle on Interstate 80 when he clipped the rear of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Paul Patrick Hillman, 55, on Dec. 22, 2019.

The impact caused Hillman, of Philadelphia, to lose control of his vehicle that crashed in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 265.1 in Dennison Township.

State police reported other motorists claimed Hillman was driving recklessly and had driven off the interstate prior to both drivers taunting each other.

Wilt’s attorney, Frank William Nocito, during the sentencing hearing before Judge David W. Lupas used two toy cars to illustrate how the the front brush guard on Wilt’s tractor clipped a tow hitch on Hillman’s pickup, calling the incident “cat and mouse.” Nocito noted an investigation by state police showed Hillman was driving in the center of the interstate staggering between the driving and passing lanes in front of Wilt’s tractor.

Wilt, who pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle May 5, apologized to Hillman’s family who appeared in court.

Nocito said the incident has affected Wilt, who continues to seek counseling, while asking for a probation sentence or the lower end of three months to one year in jail. Nocito also suggested an Intermediate Punishment sentence noting Wilt would take residence in Luzerne County at the Extended Stay American Hotel in Plains Township.

Deputy District Attorney Thomas Hogans noted the incident was “a classic case of road rage,” which left one person deceased noting other motorists did not see brake lights on Wilt’s tractor-trailer after colliding with Hillman’s vehicle.

State police said Wilt continued to drive away and was later found at a slaughter house in Montgomery County where he was arrested.

Hillman’s brother, Nicholas John Hillman, said the loss of his brother, “Left a hole in our lives,” whose two young sons will grow up without a father. Nicholas Hillman described his brother as someone who “never turned his back on anyone,” and once received an award for assisting Philadelphia police in capturing a robbery suspect.

Lupas sentenced Wilt to serve four months at the county correctional facility followed by eight months house arrest with electronic monitoring at the Extended Stay America Hotel, followed by two years of probation. Wilt was ordered to report at the county jail prior to 5 p.m. on July 29 following an eye exam in North Carolina in preparation for eye surgery in the near future.