WILKES-BARRE — Less than two months before his trial is scheduled to begin on charges he fatally beat his girlfriend in 2018, homicide suspect Dana Ganjeh told a Luzerne County judge Tuesday he doesn’t like his public defender.

Ganjeh, 42, was charged with an open count of criminal homicide when Kingston police found the body of Linda Frick, 56, inside a Toyota Rav4 behind his residence at 71 Price St. on Aug. 4, 2018.

Police said Frick’s body was covered with a blanket inside the vehicle.

Ganjeh allegedly assaulted Frick inside a residence where she lived in Draher Township, Wayne County, before transporting her to his residence in Kingston. She was last seen by her family standing inside a patio door at about 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2018.

Blood was found near the patio door, which was knocked off the bottom rail, court records say.

Ganjeh’s trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 17.

During a status conference before Judge David W. Lupas, Ganjeh went into a tirade, saying he is unsatisfied with his defense lawyer, Demetrius Fannick from the county Public Defenders Office.

Ganjeh said no work has been done on his defense regarding cell phone global positioning and he has not received any discovery documents related to his case.

Exploring Ganjeh’s concerns, Lupas said since he can’t afford a private defense lawyer, Ganjeh is entitled to a public defender.

“You are entitled to counsel without cost but you’re not entitled to counsel of your choosing,” Lupas said.

Lupas noted Fannick is an experienced trial defense lawyer who has defended homicide suspects.

“I cannot have these guys represent me. My life is on the line,” Ganjeh said.

Lupas suggested Ganjeh “open the lines of communications” with his lawyer, indicating his trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 17.

“I could handle my case much better,” Ganjeh said, mistakenly noting his lawyer has not put any effort to get him released on bail, which Lupas quickly corrected him that an open count of criminal homicide is a non-bailable offense.

When Lupas said the trial will begin on time, Ganjeh asked to speak privately with Deputy District Attorney Thomas Hogans.

Hogans advised he’s not permitted to speak with Ganjeh.

“I’m not even ready, there’s no way I’m ready,” Ganjeh said.