PITTSTON TWP. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Tuesday said Oak Street will be closed temporarily so the Reading & Northern Railroad can replace the crossing near Casey Dental.

The roadway will be closed from 6 a.m. on July 26 through Aug. 2.

PennDOT said a detour will be in place.

To get to the Pittston Bypass from state Route 315:

• Continue straight on Rte. 315 North for 1.3 miles.

• Take a slight left onto Bear Creek Road.

• Continue straight onto Main Street for .4 miles.

• Turn left and merge onto U.S. 11 North/South Township Boulevard.

• Continue on North/South Township Boulevard for 1.7 miles.

• The detour will end at the intersection of Oak Street and South Township Boulevard.

To get to Route 315 from the Pittston Bypass:

• Continue north on North/South Township Boulevard for 1.7 miles.

• Take the exit to I-81.

• Turn right onto Main Street.

• Continue on Main Street for .4 miles.

• Turn right onto Rte. 315 South.

• Continue on Rte. 315 south for 1.3 miles.

• The detour will end at the intersection of Oak Street and Rte. 315.

— Staff Report