WILKES-BARRE — A musician formerly based in Wilkes-Barre will be bringing his folk rock project back to the Diamond City as part of the F.M. Kirby Center’s Chandelier Concert Series.

Strand of Oaks, the brainchild of Timothy Showalter, will be performing at the F.M. Kirby Center on Nov. 23 in the more intimate lobby setting, according to a release from the venue.

Showalter’s performance comes on the back of the band’s most recent record, “In Heaven,” set to be released on Oct. 1 and recorded last October.

While currently based in Austin, Texas, Showalter is no stranger to the Wilkes-Barre music scene, having performed at local venue Café Metropolis, and even appearing in a 2011 documentary about its closure.

The album hears Showalter collaborating with My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel and The Smashing Pumpkins’ James Iha, and, according to the release, features a more “poised and pop-leaning” approach to songwriting than previous releases.

“In Heaven” features songs about love, hope and grief, taking cues from things in Showalter’s life that preceded its recording. His wife, Sue, lost her mother in a car accident in 2018, and the couple’s beloved cat was diagnosed with terminal cancer shortly thereafter.

The couple picked up and moved from Philadelphia to Austin, and the release says this experience “shaped so much” of what the album is about.

Strand of Oaks will be supported on the night of the concert by Brooklyn-based indie rockers The Still Tide, whose most recent EP, “Between Skies,” was released last year.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon and will be available at the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center, online at www.kirbycenter.org or by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets are $18 in advance, or $22 on the day of the show, plus applicable fees.