WILKES-BARRE — The withdrawal by prosecutors of two first degree felony sex offenses negated a state prison sentence for a Wilkes-Barre man as mentioned Tuesday by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Instead, Sklarosky was compelled to sentence Jared Michael Fagaly, 30, of Carey Avenue, to six-months to two years at the county correctional facility on charges of corruption of minors, indecent exposure and indecent assault.

Fagaly pleaded guilty to the charges April 19, when prosecutors withdrew felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and a third-degree felony count of child endangerment.

The plea agreement, negotiated by Fagaly’s attorney, Demetrius Fannick, also erased lifetime registration under the state’s Megan’s Law. Instead, Fagaly is required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Afterwards, Fannick surmised prosecutors proposed the plea agreement out of concerns they may have had with the victim.

Assistant District Attorney Angela Sperrazza said during the sentencing hearing the victim was aware of the plea agreement.

Wilkes-Barre police arrested Fagaly in July 2019 after investigating claims he sexually assaulted the girl while he was living with her family in Hanover Township, Wilkes-Barre, and Florida.

Court records say Fagaly assaulted the girl from 2013 to May 2016.

Investigators alleged in court records Fagaly “groomed” the girl, then 10 or 11, by tickling her and placing her on his lap before moving onto sexual assaults.