WILKES-BARRE — Yuanita Folk waited more than two years to confront her ex-boyfriend, Delton Kirkland, who admitted to stabbing her in the chest inside a Pittston apartment on Butler Street.

Although Folk wasn’t physically present before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Tuesday, she spoke via telephone before Kirkland was sentenced.

“I shouldn’t have to live my life in fear as I do. I hope you never get out; you are a monster,” Folk said as a shackled Kirkland swayed his body.

Sklarosky sentenced Kirkland, who lived with Folk, to a total of nine-to-18 years in prison on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and a separate count of simple assault.

Pittston police and county detectives arrested Kirkland when he was found kneeling outside a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus where a bloody Folk ran seeking help early in the morning on May 2, 2019. A bus driver opened the door, allowing Folk inside where she collapsed from blood loss.

Investigators say Kirkland stabbed Folk in chest inside their apartment that was covered with blood spatter.

Assistant District Attorney Angela Sperrazza said Folk came close to losing her life from the stabbing, noting it was the second time Kirkland had assaulted her.

Kirkland was arrested 16 days earlier for shoving Folk against a wall inside the apartment.

“His acts were all premeditated; he waited until she fell asleep and he attacked her,” Sperrazza said.

Sperrazza said Folk continues to live in fear.

“She feels she will always be on the run from this,” Sperrazza said.

Kirkland’s attorney, John Pike, said Kirkland has medical issues including being bipolar and a diabetic, and was not taking his medications at the time.

“He accepted responsibility by pleading guilty; It was a significant lack of judgement brought on by medical issues,” Pike said.