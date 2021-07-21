🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A registered sex offender in Nanticoke convicted by a Luzerne County jury of failing to register his address was sentenced to state prison Wednesday.

Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Jay Elwood Conden, 26, of Franklin Street, to 18 months to three years in prison on two counts of failure to verify address as required under the state’s Megan’s Law.

A jury convicted Conden following a trial that ended May 19. He remained free on bail but was immediately taken into custody by sheriff deputies when Lupas imposed the sentence.

State police arrested Conden July 30 when he was found working at an auto repair garage on Slocum Street in Exeter.

Court records say Conden registered his address as a homeless transient on June 18, 2020, as he initially reported his residence on Decker Lane in Pittston Township prior to being released on parole March 16, 2020, after serving a sentence on sex offenses from 2018.

Records from the Luzerne County Adult Probation Department indicated Conden reported he was living with a girlfriend in Meshoppen, Wyoming County, and employed at the garage in Exeter.

Investigators learned Conden was actually living with a co-worker from the garage. The co-worker told investigators, court records say, Conden identified himself as Jay Compton and spent time in jail for a bar fight.

Court records say Conden was arrested by county detectives in September 2018 on allegations he had sex with a teenage girl and exchanged lewd pictures on social media. He was sentenced Oct. 8, 2019, to one-to-two years in the county correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault and child pornography. He was released on parole after he registered the Pittston Township address, according to court records.

During the sentencing hearing, Conden asked how long was 18 months, at which, Lupas replied, “It’s a year and a half.”

His attorney, Carly Ann Hislop, said Conden had a difficult time living and obtaining employment as a sexual offender prior to his arrest.

Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger prosecuted.