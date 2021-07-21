🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — Township police arrested a man on allegations he sexually assaulted two girls.

John James Martin, 44, of Trojan Road, was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail Wednesday on charges of rape, rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, child endangerment and corruption of minors. He was arraigned on all the felony counts by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Jr. in Central Court.

Police arrested Martin late Tuesday after a girl came forward with the allegations earlier in the day via email to state police.

State police referred the allegations to township police who interviewed the two girls and their mother.

Martin was arrested after the interviews.

Details of the alleged sexual assaults listed in the criminal complaint are graphic.

Martin is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 29.