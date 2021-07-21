🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre say they are searching for Deshawn Lamont Boone, 29, who is wanted on charges he assaulted a woman last week.

An arrest warrant charges Boone, last known address as 1750 Madison Ave., Dunmore, with simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment and driving with a suspended license. The warrant was issued Friday by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township.

A woman reported to state police Boone picked her up from work at a hospital on July 15. As they drove away, Boone accused her of cheating on him.

She claimed Boone began assaulting her as they drove and he tossed her cell phone out the window, according to the criminal complaint.

State police in the complaint say the woman reported Boone drove around the Wilkes-Barre area while continuing to assault her. He drove to a relative’s house in Scranton where he urged a family member to assault the woman but the family member refused.

Boone then drove to another residence where he had a teenage girl assault the woman.

State police said the woman had injuries to her head, face, arms and hands.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Boone is asked to call state police at Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.