🔊 Listen to this

Shown is an artist’s rendering of the new facade of the Open Space located on Main Street, Pittston. The second floor will house the Downtown Art Academy coming in late fall 2021.

PITTSTON — Mayor Michael Lombardo was informed on Wednesday that the city has been selected as one of “Lowe’s 100 Hometowns” campaign recipients, earning funding from the national home improvement chain for its proposed Downtown Art Academy.

The academy, which will be located on the second floor of the Open Space building, above Lolliposh Clothing & Gifts on Main Street, has a price tag of $167,500. The amount of the grant was not disclosed, but Lombardo said the Lowe’s grant could bankroll most of the project, and the city has money budgeted to pick up the difference in costs to complete the endeavor.

“I have a solid budget on the project for Community Development,” Lombardo said. “I did a project cost on it and I submitted those numbers to Lowe’s.”

To honor their centennial, Lowe’s created a 100-impact project program across 36 states that the chain serves. Lowe’s will distribute $10 million among 100 selected cities that also include Pittsburgh, the only other location in Pennsylvania. Pittston was in competition with over 2,200 applicants around the United States.

“We are very appreciative that we were considered, we’re thrilled that we were awarded the grant,” Mayor Lombardo said. “It’s a great testimonial to our staff which include Joe Chacke, Shannon Bonnaci, Cara Wengen, and Mary Kroptavich, because they all actively put components into this thing to get it home. I have a great team and I’m pleased with their efforts.”

According to the Lowe’s website, the city’s project is described as, “… part of a broad-scale revitalization effort for the historic city of Pittston, including a goal to have more public art per square mile than any city in the country, city officials seek to complete an art academy, which will provide affordable work studios for artists as well as several classrooms for art instruction. The project will allow for long-term sustainable physical space and community programming opportunities for both accomplished and fledgling artists, and encourage inclusive, diverse community engagement.”

“We’re always looking for opportunities to make Pittston a better place and to put us on the map,” Lombardo said.

An elevator has already been budgeted for the building prior to the plans of the art academy. A new façade is being planned for the front of the building to change colors and cut in three windows. The second floor that will occupy the art academy had been gutted over the last two-years giving the project a leg up on the build.

Lombardo said volunteers and city labor would do much of the construction work, keeping the costs down.

“We will be doing a lot of the work ourselves between city labor and our own labor, myself, former Mayor Jay Klush, Jimmy Zarra, Pat Hadley, and others that have always volunteered in the past,” Lombardo said.

The city has been in contact with a master artist that agreed to teach classes.

“We will have affordable programs that will be reasonable in cost to prohibit from people to participate,” Lombardo added. “The art thing is important and the whole art process has been transformative in our downtown and we’re going to continue on that track.”

The art space will have flexibility being able to be utilized for other projects during the year. Once the money is received, Mayor Lombardo said he would like to start construction in August and hope to finish by the end of October.