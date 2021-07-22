🔊 Listen to this

LUZERNE — A husband and wife have been displaced after a fire broke out in their Walnut Street residence on Wednesday evening.

Luzerne Borough Fire Chief Ron Rahl said that the cause of the fire was still being investigated, but it appeared to have been electrical in nature.

Responders from Luzerne, Courtdale, Pringle, Kingston/Forty-Fort, Swoyersville and Hanover Township were called to 444 Walnut St. around 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening for a reported structure fire with possible entrapment.

The fire originated from a bedroom on the second floor of the residence, according to Rahl. When firefighters arrived, they encountered a heavy smoke condition on the second floor.

The two occupants of the home, a husband and wife, were uninjured in the blaze, with the chief noting that the wife was suffering from a touch of heat exhaustion after being taken from the home.

Rahl said that the wife was bedridden and needed to be helped out of the residence by firefighters.

The residence is being considered a total loss, according to Rahl, and the victims of the fire will be staying with their son for the time being.