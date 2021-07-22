Brian Matyjevich, left, and Bob Price enjoy a drink and some good conversation at Wednesday night’s Chamber Mixer held with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce at the Susquehanna Brewing Company in Pittston. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

<p>From left: John Serafin, Michelle Mikitish and Rick Kazmerick at Wednesday’s mixer.</p> <p>Kevin Carroll | Times Leader</p>

<p>Anthony Johnson, left, waits in line for a hot dog at the Sabrett hot dog stand, run in the parking lot of SBC by Bill Sharif, right.</p> <p>Kevin Carroll | Times Leader</p>

<p>SBC employee Steve Carlin, left, and Walter Knecht are seen at Wednesday’s mixer.</p> <p>Kevin Carroll | Times Leader</p>

<p>Brandi Bartush, left, and Christine Jensen chat during Wednesday’s mixer.</p> <p>Kevin Carroll | Times Leader</p>

The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce came together on Wednesday night for a Joint Member Mixer under the outdoor tent at the Susquehanna Brewing Company in Pittston.

Guests were invited to mingle, network and enjoy each other’s company while also enjoying a nice beverage courtesy of SBC. Hot dogs from Sabrett’s and a taco truck were also on hand during the event.