The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce came together on Wednesday night for a Joint Member Mixer under the outdoor tent at the Susquehanna Brewing Company in Pittston.
Guests were invited to mingle, network and enjoy each other’s company while also enjoying a nice beverage courtesy of SBC. Hot dogs from Sabrett’s and a taco truck were also on hand during the event.