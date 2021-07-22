🔊 Listen to this

Anthony Johnson, left, waits in line for a hot dog at the Sabrett hot dog stand, run in the parking lot of SBC by Bill Sharif, right.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce came together on Wednesday night for a Joint Member Mixer under the outdoor tent at the Susquehanna Brewing Company in Pittston.

Guests were invited to mingle, network and enjoy each other’s company while also enjoying a nice beverage courtesy of SBC. Hot dogs from Sabrett’s and a taco truck were also on hand during the event.