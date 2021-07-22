🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A proposed indoor storage facility on Carey Avenue received zoning approval Wednesday with conditions setting the hours of operation and access to the business.

The Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board gave the go ahead to Girikrupa LLC to convert the former LAG Towing property under an amended application.

Rangesh Shah of South Abington Township and Chris Sespico, an engineer with JHA Companies, said because of the size of the self storage unit they would not be able to fit 100 in the lower-level of the two-level, 20,000 square foot building at 305-307 Carey Ave.

“We feel, with the 10-by-10 units downstairs, we feel that we won’t have more than 50 units down there,” Sespico said.

Shah pointed out the plans to have a convenience store in 7,000 square feet of street-level space weren’t set in stone either.

Facing possible competition Chinta Amin said he was concerned. “I’m right across the street and I have (a) convenience store,” Amin said of his shop at 316-322 Carey Ave.

Shah told the Board he has no tenants yet for the retail area and took the store idea off the table.

“I have a better vision than a convenience store because there’s so many on that street,” Shah said.

But the Board presented Shah with several stipulations he eventually agreed to, including when the storage facility could be open seven days a week and a restriction on accessing the building from Corlear Street.

Noting the facility would be in a residential area and would be a disruption if it was open around the clock, Board member Hayden White asked if 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. was acceptable to Shah.

“If I have to, yes,” Shah said.

With 37 spaces, parking was not an issue.

The Board approved three other applications:

• Academy Street Management LLC for a parking lot at 139 Academy St. for eight vehicles.

• Irma Rosado of 335 New Grant St. for a rear deck addition.

• Go Friends Investors LLC for the conversion of a former dentist office into an apartment in a building at 141 Grove St. already containing two residential units.

The Board denied the application of Enrique Taveras to park two, 53-foot long trailers on his property at 94 Waller St. to store merchandise for his home goods business, Compa Linen, in Edwardsville.