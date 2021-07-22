🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A city resident has sued Wilkes-Barre, saying that her daughter suffered severe injuries while playing on equipment in a city playground.

The suit was filed on Wednesday in Luzerne County court by Katie Shea, through attorneys Jonathan S. Comitz, Jeremy R. Weinstock and Ashley A. Zingaretti, all of the Wilkes-Barre based Comitz Law Firm.

According to the suit, the incident in question occurred on May 18 of this year at Weissman Park, located on Scott Street in the city.

The suit says Shea brought her minor daughter to the playground on that date, and the girl climbed onto a piece of playground equipment.

“After climbing onto this particular piece of playground equipment, (the child) unexpectedly and violently fell through one of the numerous pre-existing holes in a metal grate on that particular piece of playground equipment,” the suit says.

As a result of the fall, Shea claims that her daughter suffered a severe laceration to her shin, which required approximately 15 stitches.

The suit claims that the city had allowed the playground equipment to fall into a state of disrepair, which allowed the accident to happen.

“At the aforesaid time and place, there existed a dangerous condition on the playground, specifically with respect to the numerous holes in a grate on that particular piece of playground equipment, which rendered that portion of the playground unreasonably dangerous for public invitees such as plaintiffs,” the suit says.

Further, the suit claims that there was nothing at the park to alert would-be playground users of the allegedly dangerous situation.

Accusing the city of negligence, the suit says that the girl has continued to suffer as a result of her injury.

Attempts to reach the city attorney’s office for comment were not immediately successful on Wednesday.