HANOVER TWP. — An early-morning drug bust at a West Division Street residence resulted in three arrests and the seizure of illegal narcotics, cash and a firearm on Wednesday, police said.

Daniel Edwards, 38, Jesse Edwards, 40, and Casey Wilcox, 27, all of Hanover Township, were arrested Wednesday morning after a search warrant was served on their residence by the Luzerne County Drug Task Force working along with the Hanover Township Narcotics Unit and the Pittston City Police Department.

According to a release from the Hanover Township Police Department’s Facebook page:

The warrant was executed just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning on the West Division Street address.

Inside, Hanover Township narcotics officers and Rok, the Hanover Township Narcotics K-9, conducted a search of the residence.

In total, the search turned up approximately 2,000 packets of fentanyl, 111 vials of suspected cocaine, unspecified amounts of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana and other assorted paraphernalia, including digital scales and packaging materials.

In addition to the narcotics, the search also uncovered a handgun and $5,669 in U.S. currency.

The three suspects were taken into custody, and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph A. Halesey on Wednesday.

Each suspect was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and two counts of engaging in criminal conspiracy — all felony counts.

Additionally, Wilcox and Daniel Edwards were charged with two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Edwards was charged with the misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, three misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and an additional charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use.

He’s also been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm stemming from the handgun seized during the bust.

Bail was posted at $250,000 for all three suspects, and all three were lodged at Luzerne County Correctional Facility for being unable to post bail.

A preliminary hearing for all three suspects is scheduled for Aug. 4.