WILKES-BARRE — City police learned the identity of a driver they say was involved in a hit and run crash followed by a pursuit on Sunday.

A police officer’s newly issued body camera allegedly recorded Dashir Bowens, 30, last known address as 141 Lawrence St., Wilkes-Barre, fleeing a traffic stop at Oak Street and Firwood Avenue at about 11:30 p.m., according to court records.

Police allege Bowens while operating a Nissan Armada struck a parked vehicle, stopped for an officer and fled at a high rate of speed nearly colliding with a cruiser and running over an officer’s feet.

After an image of the driver captured by the officer’s body camera was released, police identified the driver as Bowens, who is facing charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, accidents to unattended vehicle and several traffic violations. An arrest warrant was issued for Bowens by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the area of 121 Oak St. where a parked vehicle was struck by a vehicle that sped away.

Officers located the fleeing vehicle, a Nissan, at Oak Street and Firwood Avenue, where it nearly struck a cruiser.

As an officer approached the driver, identified as Bowens, he sped away nearly running over the feet of an officer.

Officers pursued Bowens who turned onto Lawrence Street to Carey Avenue, then turned onto Horton Street toward South Main Street. Officers lost sight of the Nissan in the area of Blackman Street.

A witness told police she heard the crash, looked outside and saw a man in the Nissan get out and inspect the damage before driving away.

Police learned the Nissan was rented from a rental agency in Brooklyn, N.Y.. Officers spoke with a woman who rented the vehicle but she hung up the phone, the complaint says.