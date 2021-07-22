🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 18 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 830.

The county’s total cases is now at 32,252 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,650 cases and 484 deaths; Monroe County has 14,964 cases and 322 deaths.

The Department of Health Thursday confirmed there were 561 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,218,418.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 9–July 15, stood at 1.7%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, July 21:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 62.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,477,668 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, July 22.

• 5,639,196 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 11,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 319 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 69 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, there were 6 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,819 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 164,532 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,862,946 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,215 of total cases have been among health care workers.