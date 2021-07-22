🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Admitting to downloading, sharing and trading images of children engaged in sex acts – an estimated 700 lewd images, Christopher Robert Williams said he wanted to help law enforcement catch other child pornographers.

But the coronavirus pandemic happened leaving Williams unable to cooperate with investigators.

Williams, 41, was sentenced Thursday by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to 12 to 24 years in state prison on 350 counts of dissemination of child pornography and 350 counts of possession of child pornography. Williams pleaded guilty to the charges Sept. 8.

During the sentencing hearing, county Det. Charles Balogh said the investigation involved a “live victim,” as Williams took pictures of a young girl when he lived on Cambria Street in Plymouth.

An evaluation by the state Sexual Offender Assessment Board determined Williams met the criteria of being a violent sexual predator, which Vough acknowledged, requiring him to life time registration under the state’s Megan’s Law of his address, employment and vehicle.

“I apologize for what I have done,” Williams said, adding he wanted to help investigators uncover other child pornographers as not to “hurt children.”

County detectives along with West Hazleton police working as members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit arrested Williams on Feb. 13, 2020, based on information provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams used several emails and at least two cell phones to upload child pornography he shared and traded with others.

Williams’ attorney, Enid Harris, said most if not all the images are 20 to 40 years old and came from Yugoslavia.

“Those images have been around and around,” Harris said.

Assistant District Attorney Angela Sperrazza countered saying Williams used the images as “sex toys” for self gratification.

“Just because he’s looking at them, he’s abusing children every day,” Sperrazza said.

Harris said Williams after his arrest “took responsibility for this from the get-go.”

Court records say Williams pleaded guilty to an indecent assault charge involving a minor in Lehigh County Court on April 28, 2003. A sentencing disposition was not listed on Williams’ docket in Lehigh County.