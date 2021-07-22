🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — A Lehman Township man was arraigned Thursday on additional rape charges alleging he sexually assaulted two girls.

John James Martin, 44, of Trojan Road, was arrested late Tuesday night when he showed up at the Lehman Township police department after police questioned two girls and their mother.

Police initiated an investigation earlier Tuesday when one of the girls sent an email to state police about Martin sexually assaulting her and another girl.

After the interviews and when Martin showed up at the police department, he was arrested and charged with rape, rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, child endangerment and corruption of minors. He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Ferris Webby and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

On Thursday, police filed a second criminal complaint against Martin charging him with the same offenses. He was arraigned by Webby who recommitted him to jail without bail on the second criminal complaint.