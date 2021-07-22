🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — An alleged gunman who shot out the windows on a Toyota minivan last week on Sambourne Street, Wilkes-Barre, urged police to “look him up,” according to court records.

Tony Ransome, 23, of Green Street, Pittston, was detained by Pittston police after he allegedly pumped five shots from a shotgun into the Toyota on July 16.

When police stopped Ransome driving the get-away vehicle – a Jeep Grand Cherokee – near his residence on Green Street, officers found a 20-gauge pump action shotgun and a Glock .40-caliber handgun loaded with hollow point bullets with one round in the chamber, court records say.

The Glock was reported stolen to Wilkes-Barre police in 2015.

Pittston police on Thursday had Ransome arraigned on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license. District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz jailed Ransome at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail on the firearm offenses.

Court records say Ransome is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm.

Ransome remains jailed for lack of $100,000 bail related to the Sambourne Street shooting.

Wilkes-Barre police believe Ransome fired at least five shots from the shotgun smashing out the Toyota windows in retaliation of the Toyota’s owner smashing out the driver’s side window on the Jeep Cherokee, court records say.

After the shooting, Ransome allegedly changed clothes to avoid detection if stopped by police.

Police recovered the clothes Ransome allegedly wore when he shot out the Toyota’s windows.

When Ransome was detained by Pittston police, he urged officers to Google his name and to “look him up,” court records say.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Ransome with illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and receiving stolen property.