WILKES-BARRE — Susan Magnotta, Director of Marketing and Development at the Diamond City partnership, Thursday said the Downtown Discoveries Scavenger Hunt and Kids’ Fest is part of DCP’s larger initiative to reanimate the Downtown.

“We will have free events and fun programs that will bring people from all over the community to our center city which has so much to offer,” Magnotta said. “We are incredibly grateful for all of our partners, especially our friends at Highmark, for making this event possible.”

The Diamond City Partnership, Wilkes-Barre’s nonprofit downtown management organization, will host the first ever Downtown Discoveries Kids’ Fest on Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in Midtown Village, 41 South Main St.

This free event for children and their families will include a sing-along and pictures with Princess Elsa from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., crafts and activities by the Sordoni Art Gallery and the Kirby Center, the Magic of Bill Dickson, DJ music by Vinsko Entertainment, a City of Wilkes-Barre fire truck, exotic animals by CDE Exotics, face painting, free popcorn, snow cones and treats, and more.

“The Downtown Discoveries Kids Fest will conclude the Downtown Discoveries Passport Program that began on June 12th to bring children and their families on a scavenger hunt throughout Downtown to visit special destinations, mark their passports, and win free prizes,” said Medina Saeed, Marketing Specialist at DCP.

“We have so much support from our terrific Downtown business owners and partners like the Osterhout Library, the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA, and the Luzerne County Visitors Bureau where interested families can still pick up free passports and participate in the program,” says Brandy Lewis, Director of Programming at DCP.

Participants can turn in completed passports at the Osterhout Free Library or at the event on July 24, to receive a free Downtown Discoveries kids’ swag bag and be entered into a raffle.

DCP thanked Highmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the presenting sponsor, for making this program possible.

Katie Kemmerer, Highmark’s Regional Manager of Community Affairs said, “We are very excited to be supporting the Downtown Discoveries Passport Program which is providing a free fun and educational opportunity for children and their families to explore Downtown Wilkes-Barre where Highmark has made its home and will continue to invest.”

“Our team is very grateful to have support from the community, our friends at Highmark, and all of our sponsors including M&T Bank, Times Leader Media Group, Building Blocks Learning Centers, Navient, FNCB Bank, and DiscoverNEPA,” said Magnotta.

Reservations for the Downtown Discoveries Kids’ Fest are not required, but appreciated to [email protected] Check DCP’s Facebook and Instagram page @DowntownWilkes-Barre in case of inclement weather.

The project was funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant and the Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant.

For more information about the Downtown Discoveries Summer Passport Program and Saturday’s event, visit @DowntownWilkes-Barre on Facebook or Instagram.