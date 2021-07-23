🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — A detour will be set up for the replacement of a box culvert on state Route 118, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

The roadway between the intersections with state Route 29 and state Route 415 will be closed from July 26 to July 28 during the first of three phases of construction. The other phases are from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11 and Aug. 16 to Aug. 18.

The work is scheduled to be done from Monday to Wednesday in each phase. The roadway will be reopened from Thursday to Sunday during the phases.

Originally the project, costing $1,170,117, was set to begin in July and end in November 2021 with a lane restriction. PennDOT collaborated with the township, local businesses and community in order to complete the project over nine days with less impact to the businesses and community.

PennDOT listed the following detours:

Car detour

• Rte. 415 north for 3.8 miles.

• Turn right onto Church Road for .4 miles.

• Turn left onto Outlet-Loyalville Road for 2.2 miles.

• Make a slight left turn onto Hickory Tree Road and travel .9 miles.

• Make a right turn onto Pine Tree Road and travel 390 feet.

• Turn right onto Rte. 29 for 1.1 miles to Rte. 118.

Truck detour

• Rte. 415 south for 1.6 miles.

• Take the 2nd exit at the traffic circle for .6 miles.

• Turn left onto Rte. 309 and travel 8.2 miles.

• Make a sharp left turn onto Rte. 29 for 5.7 miles.

• Make a right turn to continue onto Rte. 29 for 7.9 miles to Rte. 118.

— Staff Report